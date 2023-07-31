TEIN members urged to intensify mobilization drive

By Charles Tawiah

Agogo (Ash), July 31, GNA – Members of the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been urged to intensify their mobilization drive to increase membership in their respective institutions.

Mr Peter Abaje, Asante Akim North constituency chairman of the NDC, who made the call, said the youth of the party had a crucial role to play in the mobilization of members for the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He was speaking at a meeting of the Agogo Nursing Training College’s branch of TEIN at Agogo, in the Asante Akim North District.

The meeting was part of the constituency executives’ visit to the school to interact with the members and rekindle the party in the school, while sharing ideas on the way forward for a resounding victory in the 2024 general elections.

Mr Abaje bemoaned the current economic situation in the country despite the huge borrowing by the government and said it was only the NDC government which could revamp the economy and emancipate Ghanaians from poverty and hardships.

He called for unity in the party at all levels to enable every member to contribute to the campaigns to win more souls at the grass-root levels for the party.

Mr Musthapha Osman, the constituency communications officer, urged new members who had attained the voting age to register when the voter register was opened to enable them vote to unseat the NPP government.

GNA

