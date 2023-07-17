Teacher attrition affecting education delivery in Kadjebi District – Director 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), July 17, GNA – Mr Seth Seyram Deh, Kadjebi District Director of Education, says teacher attrition in the district was affecting education delivery.

He said out of the 99 trained teachers posted to the district in 2022, 43 had left; 56 at post and that as of June, this year, only 17 teachers have been posted to the district.

Mr Deh disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

He said, if this problem persist, then, what happened to the district in 2012, where classrooms were without teachers would occur again.

When GNA contacted Mr Nutifafa Agbozo, the Human Resource Manager of the Kadjebi District Director of Ghana Education Service (GES) for further details on the matter, he said, the district approximately needed 1,010 teachers at basic levels, but currently had 831 at post, leaving a deficit of 179 teachers.

He attributed the high teacher attrition rate in the district to posting teachers who were not from Volta and Oti Regions to the district as the cause.

Mr Agbozo said since these non-indigenes are not conversant with the geographical area, they preferred going back to their places of origin after serving a few months in the district.

He said recruitment within would be better to solve the problem and, thus, appealed to the Ghana Education Service to “Hail Mary” plea to save Deacon.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

