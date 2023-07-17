President must act on ‘Dampare leaked tape’ – Prof Gyampo 

By Francis Ntow/Jibril Abdul Mumuni

Accra, July 17, GNA – Professor Ransford Gyampo, a Senior Lecturer at the Political Science Department of University of Ghana, has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to urgently act on a leaked tape alleging plots to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP) ahead of the 2024 national election.

“All that I am looking for, is that the government comes out to either confirm or to say that we have nothing to do with this, and this is what is going to happen,” Prof Gyampo said.

He was contributing to televised discussions monitored by the Ghana News Agency on the issue.

“The Minister’s response is not enough; I am looking for a statement from the President because it was not Ambrose Dery, who appointed the IGP. So, I’m looking for a statement from the presidency that he disassociates himself from the utterances in the tape,” Prof Gyampo said.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Mr Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwah, said it was important for a parliamentary probe into the allegation.

“The Interior Minister did double speaking, earlier, seeking to downplay [and] treat the tape with some contempt, then later the next day in Parliament, now adopting the right posture,” Mr Ablakwah said.

“So, that flip flop approach, we don’t know, which one really is coming from his Boss. So, his Boss himself must speak and give assurance, but it should be without prejudice to what Parliament is going to do,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Habib Iddriss, who said the leaked audio was an invasion of privacy, said: “It’s very wrong to record someone without their consent.’’

The MP questioned the motive of the recording, adding that attempts to set up a parliamentary probe into the leaked tape was not necessary.

On another television programme, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, said the extent of the politicisation of the security institutions of the State was worrying.

Meanwhile, a former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Koku Anyidoho, in a tweet, urged the President to restrain himself from commenting on the audio.

“From a Communications/PR perspective and having worked as Head of Communications/Presidential Spokesperson, I would not advise President Akufo-Addo to comment on the tape doing the rounds vis the IGP. There is absolutely no need for the President to comment,” he said.

The Minister for the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery negated reports that loyalists of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) were plotting to remove the IGP.

“There is no plot to remove anybody. I can assure you that I serve a President, who is committed and has respect for human rights. Under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo we will make sure that 2024 is peaceful,” he said in a media engagement last Tuesday.

“One thing to be sure of is that, 2024 will not be a violent election by anybody and no one will want to thwart the will of the people. If you vote us in, you vote us in, if you vote us out, you vote us out,” the Interior Minister said.

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin, has directed the constitution of a seven-member special committee to probe the matter.

GNA

