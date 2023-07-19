Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly donates 500 dual desks to basic schools  

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Ahwetieso (W/R), July 19, GNA-The Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly has donated five hundred dual desks to 24 basic schools to aid teaching and learning activities in the Municipality.

Mr Benjamin Kessie, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), made the presentation to the Directorate of Education at Ahwetieso and said the government was committed to ensuring that school children were comfortable by making classrooms more conducive for them.

The MCE expressed appreciation to the government and the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency and charged the directorate to ensure that they distribute the desks to schools that needed them most.

“When we provide the teaching aids, we expect that it translates into better results so when you write the Basic Education Certificate Examination, we want to hear that Tarkwa-Nsuaem had 100 per cent. This will pave way for them to enjoy the free Senior High School Programme that is available for all,” Mr Kessie indicated.

The MCE commended teachers in the municipality for their dedication to promote education delivery in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem and the country at large and urged the pupils to avoid bad friends and concentrate on their books.

“As we speak, the assembly have conveyed their textbooks from Takoradi and will soon be distributed to the pupils. These and many more are what we do for the education directorate. l believe they will testify that we are forthcoming as to releasing resources for their programmes.”

Mr William Boss Baiden, the Deputy Director Finance and Administration Municipal Education, directorate received the items on behalf of the schools and thanked the assembly for continuously supporting schools in the municipality to achieve their goals.

He assured the assembly that the desks would be properly maintained to prolong their lifespan and serve future generations.

