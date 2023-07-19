Senior Presidential Advisor encourages community participation in development initiatives 

By Emelia B. Addae, GNA

Akim Oda (E/R), July 19, GNA – Mr. Yaw Osafo-Maafo, Senior Presidential Advisor, has encouraged the people of Akim Oda in the Birim Central Municipality to develop a routine community participation and contribute to development initiatives.

He stated that public participation increased the likelihood of the social sustainability of initiatives and helped any community develop the capacity to collaborate constructively and solve problems.

Mr. Osafo-Maafo stated this during the inauguration of three school construction projects, a computer centre at St. Luke Roman Catholic primary school, a six-unit classroom block, and a ten-seat water closet facility for students at Akim Oda Presbyterian ‘A’ and ‘C’ primary schools.

He, along with Mr. Alexander Akwasi Acquah, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Akim Oda constituency, and Ms. Victoria Adu, Chief Executive of the Birim Central Municipality, unveiled the plaque to commemorate the ceremony.

Mr. Acquah explained that the projects came into being through lobbying by Mr. Osafo-Maafo, stressing, “Through him, our letters presented to certain organisations and donors were accepted for financial support and have resulted in these tangible assets.”

In her speech, Mrs. Esther Quaye-Sowah, Birim Central Municipal Education Director, said on April 5, 2021 the people of Akim Oda were hit by a devastating rainstorm that destroyed some houses, including the Presby ‘A’ primary school block.

This, therefore, made teaching and learning difficult, she said, and “With the intervention of the Member of Parliament, we now have a newly built six-unit classroom block furnished with desks.”

She lauded the efforts of the MP, among other personalities, for the provision of a furnished computer laboratory and said it will promote the learning of Information and communication technology (ICT) on the part of the students.

“The computer laboratory will serve every student in any of the schools in Akim Oda, not only students at St. Luke Roman Catholic Primary School,” she said.

