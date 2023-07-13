Take advantage of opportunities at RMU to position yourselves – Youths told

By Edward Dankwah

Accra, July 13, GNA – Dr Jethro Brooks Jr., the Acting Vice Chancellor of the Regional Maritime University (RMU) has called on young people to take advantage of the opportunities at the University to position themselves to benefit from the Maritime industry.

Dr Brooks Jr was speaking at a health walk exercise to mark the beginning of its 65 years anniversary celebration as an institution and 40 years of regionalisation under Maritime Education and Training.

The exercise is to create visibility and awareness, where staff students and other stakeholders converged at the Parade Ground of the University to participate in the event.

The parade, which was under the coordination of the Ghana Navy personnel was accompanied with musical support by the Cadet Musical Orchestra.

He said the RMU was dedicated to the consistent development of human capital in the maritime industry of the sub-region and beyond.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor said the University had trained thousands of personnel for the maritime and allied industries.

Other activities lined up to commemorate the anniversary include, a public lecture scheduled for July, symposium and career fair in September, public lecture in October among many others.

The year-long programme, which is on the theme: “65 years of Maritime Education and Training Excellence in West and Central Africa” hopes to strengthen the relationship between the University and its stakeholders

GNA

