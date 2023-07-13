Mentorship and career counselling necessary in Ghana-NGO

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, July 13, GNA – Mr. Alexander Yanyi-Ampah, Tebah Educational Initiative (TEI), Lead Vice President, has stressed the need for mentorship and career guidance in the Ghanaian educational curriculum for a transformational career path.

TEI is an initiative designed to provide mentorship, career guidance, leadership training, and scholarship opportunities to youth across the world.

The programme started in Maryland in the United States and was extended to Haiti, South Africa, and currently Ghana, where some schools in the Northen Region, Bono, and Westen Region were benefiting from the outfit.

Mr Yanyi-Ampah supported by Mrs Viola Yanyi-Ampah Founder and President of TEI stated during interaction Ghana News Agency and stressed that the introduction of mentorship programmes was key due to the global change in both educational and career dynamics and to sharpen the students’ ability to match up with others wherever they found themselves.

“Now we want to focus more on Ghana. Obviously, because we have Ghanaian roots, we think it’s best to come back home. We were trying to get the students up and running and get them up to power with kids outside the country,” he stated.

Mr. Yanyi-Ampah said the move would help yield positive outcomes both at school and in the working environment for Ghanaian students to compete with others irrespective of their location.

He went on to say mentoring students contributed significantly to realizing the true potential in their field of interest to move forward professionally, provided a compelling opportunity for personal growth and career advancement, and boosted productive outcomes.

Mr. Yanyi-Ampah mentioned that their engagement with some Ghanaian students so far had refined some specific skills such as leadership, communication, good listening skills, and exposure to different perspectives, which would help them outstand in any field they found themselves in.

He added that career mentorship and guidance helped students learn about different careers and fields, which in the long run boosted job satisfaction, emphasizing that many professionals failed to move up the career ladder because they lack certain key values necessary to help them climb the ladder of success.

Mrs. Yanyi-Ampah, founder and President of “The Tebah Educational Initiative,” had challenged educational institutions to holistically develop human resources for the global market.

“The essence of modern education is to unearth skills and totally equip the graduates to offer solutions to society’s numerous problems. Any educational system that produces graduates to add up to societal problems needs to examine its mandates.

“Ghana and Africa need pragmatic youth who are ready to brace the storm, explore global opportunities and resources, and use them to solve domestic challenges,” Mrs. Yanyi-Ampah stated.

She noted that this year the foundation would continue to encourage and motivate students through educational programmes, mentorship, and scholarship opportunities across the world.

The foundation seeks collaboration with strategic stakeholders to provide the tools and means for a quality education, which formed an essential ingredient for students across the globe, beginning in Ghana, to enter the global workplace.

“Our mission is to give hope, inspire, motivate, and encourage the students we work with to continue to strive for academic excellence. We offer students the opportunity to excel throughout their education for the advancement of their country and the world at large.

“We offer scholarship opportunities through the Tebah Private Donor Award Scholarship scheme, provide self-awareness mentorship programmes, and encourage students in self-development activities by engaging them in debates, sports, and other extracurricular activities,” she said.

Mrs Yanyi-AMpah said, through the initiative, “we have high expectations and hopes for our students. We are establishing a culture to harness their skills and talents in their education while guiding them to become successful future leaders.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

