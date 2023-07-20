Supreme Court dismisses injunction against Speaker over LGBTQ+ bill

Accra, July 20, GNA – A nine-member Supreme Court panel has dismissed a request to halt Parliament from considering the anti-gay bill.

The Court presided over by Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo said it had not been convinced to issue such an order at “this stage since the matters raised would be dealt with in the substantive case”.

Dr Amanda Odoi, a Researcher, had filed a suit at the Supreme Court alleging that Parliament’s work on the proposed law is in breach of the Constitution.

He is one of two citizens, who have sued the Speaker of Parliament and the Attorney General over the Anti-LGBT bill.

The panel ruled that no prima facie case had been made to injunct the work of Parliament.

The Court said, “We have considered the merits of this case and are of the considered view that a prima facie case has not been made to convince us to injunct the work of parliament.”

It said the issues raised by the applicant for injunction were matters to be determined by the substantive matter.

The Court, however, said: “… By directing or causing Parliament to proceed to a Second Reading of the Bill, in full knowledge of the pending suit and related interlocutory injunction application, the Respondent has disregarded and disrespected the authority of this Court.

“That such disregard interferes with the outcome of the pending litigation, brings the administration of justice into disrepute…”

Other panel members are Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, Gabriel Pwamang, Mariama Owusu, Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, Yonny Kulendi, Barbara Ackah-Yensu, Samuel Asiedu, and George Koomson.

GNA

