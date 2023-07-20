Businessman accused of stealing USD386,790 belonging NIB remanded

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, July 20, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court has remanded a 38-year-old businessman for allegedly stealing USD386,790 belonging to the National Investment Bank (NIB).

Paul Tuopare Junior denied the offence and will be brought back to the court on August 2, 2023.

Police Detective Chief Inspector Richard Amoah giving the facts, said on July 16, 2020, management of NIB reported that, Mastercard international detected an unusual ATM traffic out of Cote d’Ivore on NIB issuing portfolio during the late hours of July 12, 2020, and informed them accordingly.

The Bank, the prosecution said, later discovered that, 45 mastercards were fraudulently acquired and used to fraudulently transact businesses to the tune of USD$386,790.00.

It said Police through investigations had arrested 13 suspects and released them on police enquiry bail to assist investigation.

The prosecution said Tuopare Junior, the accused person whom investigation established masterminded the act, allegedly went into hiding.

A warrant of arrest number B15/513/21 granted by a Kaneshie District Court was obtained and the accused put on stop list.

The Court heard that on Thursday, July 13, 2023, the accused person was arrested at the Kotoka International Airport by the Ghana Immigration Officials while going through departure formalities to the United Kingdom and handed over to the Police.



