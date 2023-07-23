Strange insects invade Dawhenya North 

By Laudia Sawer

Dawhenya, July 22, GNA – Residents of the North Dawhenya Electoral Area have complained of the invasion of some strange biting insects in communities in the area.

According to residents, some of whom the Ghana News Agency interviewed, the insects bite and leave a blood stain at the spot, which when scratched becomes swollen.

They could not describe the type of insect but said those bitten only become aware when they experienced itching at the spot.

Mr Moses Nii-P Kutor, an Assembly Member of the area, told the Ghana News Agency that the unknown insects had invaded the homes of residents for some days now.

“I have had calls from some residents of Dawhenya and Abbey, especially those in my Electoral area, North Dawhenya, who have complained bitterly to me about the invasion of insects in their homes and surroundings,” he said.

He added that “some school heads within my Electoral Area have also reported the same to my office about the invasion of their schools by the insects.”

He said the Assembly members of Dawhenya had lodged a complaint with the District Health Directorate and the District Environmental Health Officer for immediate action to be taken.

He advised residents to, in the interim, take good care of their bodies by wearing long sleeves and trousers as a way to protect themselves from the bites.

Meanwhile, Madam Evelyn Nani, the Ningo-Prampram Environmental Officer, and Mrs Gifty Ofori Ansah, the Ningo-Prampram District Health Director, have confirmed receiving complaints of the invasion of the strange biting insect in the area.

They gave the assurance that the necessary investigation would be carried out in the community to find out the type of insect and how best to deal with the situation.

GNA

