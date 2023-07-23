What’s happening in Parliament this week? 

By Iddi Yire, GNA Parliamentary Correspondent

Accra, July 23, GNA – The Eighth Week of the Second Meeting of the Third Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana will be on Tuesday, July 25th and Wednesday, July 26, consider some outstanding Bills.

Key among them is the UNESCO Bill.

Joint Caucus Meetings are to be held on Tuesday, July 25th and Wednesday, July 26th, to discuss urgent pertinent matters, after adjournments.

The House is also expected to receive Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister on Thursday, July 28th, for the presentation of the 2023 Min-Year Budget Review and Economic Policy Statement of the Government.

Comments on the Budgetary Statement are scheduled for Friday, July 29th, and Tuesday, August 1st.

Leadership would conclude the comments with their own submissions on the Statement on Wednesday, August 2nd.

The House is scheduled to adjourn sine die on Thursday, August 3rd.



