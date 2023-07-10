Sports Minister urges national team players to value Ghana’s flag, not bonuses

By Simon Asare

Accra, July 10, GNA – Mr Mustapha Ussif, Minister for Youth and Sports, has urged national team players to exhibit the spirit of nationalism and patriotism when representing Ghana.

He said this at the 29th Ordinary Session of the Ghana Football Association that was held at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology in Kumasi.

According to the Sports Minister, the government was committed to supporting national teams, including the youth national sides, with resources to make them successful, but players most often focused on bonuses.

“I find it difficult to comprehend that the state will make resources available by making sure we get our national teams flight tickets, accommodation, feeding, and getting them friendly to play ahead of tournaments.

“But instead of focusing on the tournament, they focus now on their bonuses, while they are being paid per diems to focus on the tournament. It is time for juvenile and national team players to value the flag they represent, thus the flag of the nation,” he said.

Mr Ussif further stated that the government’s holistic commitment to developing sports in the country and their investment in sporting infrastructure are evident.

He further revealed that phase two of renovation works at the Essipong Stadium in Sekondi-Takoradi would soon commence, urging teams based in the Western Region to make good use of the facility.

