We have revived a dead football ecosystem in our first four years – GFA President

By Francis Ofori

Accra, July 10, GNA – Mr Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has described his first tenure of office as a successful one, having been able to revive the country’s football ecosystem.

He said there had been issues hindering the development of football, highlighting the expose by renowned Investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, and the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic as major causes.

According to him, following the commitment of the GFA and other entities, football had found its feet again with the implementation of policies through the various divisions of the ecosystem.

The GFA President said there had been processes to improve coaching and refereeing, which he described as two major key areas the country was struggling with.

He further outlined some successes he had chalked since 2019, investing in infrastructure, earning broadcast rights for the Women’s Premier League, establishment of the GFA Foundation, bringing back the Black Stars to the World Cup and many others.

Other policies were the implementation of the catch them young refereeing policy to train young referees, interventions for the Regional Football Associations, securing a headline sponsor for the Women’s Premier League, Ghana Premier League, and the Division one league.

Mr. Simeon-Okraku urged Ghanaians to keep hopes alive as the GFA was still working to get Ghana’s football to the highest level.

