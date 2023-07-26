Spain and Japan first nations into women’s World Cup last 16

Berlin, July 26, (dpa/GNA) – Spain and Japan, are the first two nations, qualified for the last 16 of the women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Both sides reached the knock-out stages with one game to spare, after Japan defeated Costa Rica 2-0, and Spain won their clash against Zambia 5-0 on Wednesday.

Japan and Spain, will now battle for the top spot in the group, in the final group stage match on Monday.

Spain top Group C ahead of Japan on goal difference, as both have six points. Costa Rica and Zambia, meanwhile, haven’t scored a point so far, and have no more chances of advancing to the last 16.

Zambia endured an incredible pressure from Spain since kick-off, but could do nothing to stop Teresa Abelleira, when she fired Spain’s opener from outside the box in the ninth minute. Jennifer Hermoso then added a second four minutes later.

Zambia improved in the second half, and goalkeeper Eunice Sakala was having an inspired performance in goal, but that was still not enough to match the powerful Spanish attack.

Half-time sub Alba Redondo, slotted in her first in the 69th, before completing a brace in the 85th. Hermoso also got herself a brace, when she found the net in the 70th.

Her goal was given after a long video review in which referee Hyeon-jeong Oh, caused some confusion. She initially said “no goal” when confirming the outcome of the review, but she meant to say “no offside.” She then corrected herself saying “no offside, goal Spain.”

For Zambia, it was back-to-back 5-0 defeats in their first two World Cup games.

Reigning world player of the year Alexia Putellas was in the starting line-up, after recovering from a knee injury that saw her miss Euro 2022. In the first match against Costa Rica, she came off the bench for a brief stint.

After creating a host of chances, the Japanese side took a deserved lead thanks to Hikaru Naomoto’s low drive in the bottom corner in the 25th minute.

Aoba Fujino made sure Japan had full control of the game, just two minutes later as she fired a shot inside the near post.

There were plenty of chances to add a third, but Japan lacked accuracy in the final pass.

“As in in the first match, our defence was well focused. I think the whole team was able to see ways to start attacks after we recovered possession,” Japan coach Futoshi Ikeda said.

The other Wednesday game is Canada v Ireland.

