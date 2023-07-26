FIFA criticized for not promoting Indigenous groups at World Cup

Sydney, July 26, (dpa/GNA) – Indigenous Australian representatives, have accused football governing body FIFA, of not sufficiently using the women’s World Cup to promote Indigenous organizations, in the host nations Australia and New Zealand.

The Indigenous Football Australia (IFA) organization, distributed to the media a letter sent to FIFA on the matter.

The criticism, is specifically directed at the Legacy ’23 report recently published by Football Australia, which presents strategies to further promote women’s football after the World Cup.

The document mentions the influence of Indigenous women footballers on the sport, but doesn’t provide any financial support for Indigenous organizations.

FIFA said on Wednesday, that its head of women’s football, Sarai Bareman, had answered to the letter, mentioning several FIFA initiatives at the tournament.

FIFA was previously praised for allowing a captain’s armband with the slogan “United for Indigenous Peoples”, during the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Former Australian football player Adam Goodes, and the first Indigenous player selected for Australia national team, John Moriarty, were among the people who signed the letter.

