Moscow/London, July 31,(dpa/GNA) – The Ukrainian armed forces carried out a drone attack on a government building in the region of Trubchevsk overnight, the governor of the Bryansk region announced on Telegram on Monday morning.

There was damage to the roof and windows of the building, but no casualties, Alexander Bogomaz said. The Bryansk region is north and slightly to the east of the Ukrainian border.

In the Rostov region, Governor Vasily Golubev also reported destruction in the settlement of Daraganovka after an incident with a drone. The area is about 105 kilometres east of Mariupol in southern Ukraine. Russian Ministry of Defence is in the process of clarifying the drone’s origins.

A house and a car were damaged, Golubev said, but no one was injured. Videos circulated on social networks of a destroyed building after an explosion, with smoke rising from the rubble. Residents reported massive damage.

Russia has been waging a full-scale war against Ukraine since February 2022, and has attacked the country with massive missile and drone strikes among other weapons.

Russia’s border regions have repeatedly complained of attacks from the Ukrainian side, with casualties and damage in these areas minimal compared to the Russian destruction of Ukraine.

Moscow consistently blames Kiev for the shelling in the border region. Over the weekend, Moscow was also once again the target of drone attacks. Kiev has not officially admitted any involvement in these attacks.

GNA

