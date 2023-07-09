Party On The Train secures a place on Ghana’s tourism calendar

Tema, July 09, GNA-Party On The Train, a domestic tourism initiative in line with the Tema Centre of the World concept, has taken place for the third time, drawing crowds, attention and admiration for creativity.

The train left the Tema terminal filled with students and revellers who savoured the kaleidoscope and variety of entertainment and education on board.

The AbibiNsroma Foundation put together the concept and hopes to integrate it into the wider concept of promoting Tema as the Centre of world.

Mr Bob Amiyete, Convenor, told the Ghana News Agency that the Party On The Train was gathering momentum and hopefully, it would eventually become a monthly affair.

“We have planned new activities as part of the next ride. This is a new thing in Ghana, and we are sure that both local and foreign tourists will love to ride with us.

Many people have not boarded a train in their whole life. The Train is a wonderful tool for mass transportation and development. In fact, we are using it to entertain, educate and psyche up the Ghanaian. “

In the last edition, Mr Yohane Amarh Ashitey, Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema, engaged learners and facilitators of some basic schools in Tema metro onboard the train.

He interacted with the participants as they appreciated their first train ride experience from Tema to Accra and back.

The learners expressed their excitement about the train ride. Others said they would never forget their experience on the train amidst the singing and dancing with the Tema Mayor.

Miss Joyce Baffoe, a learner, said she was happy to learn that a train consists of a locomotive and coaches. Miss Petra Simmons, a learner from Community 7 Number 2 Junior High School, also said one needed a ticket to board a train and level crossing is where a railroad crosses paths with a road. Petra now understands that level crossings are not mere decorations in town.

Some facilitators also said their first train experience with the Tema Mayor would be an unforgettable memory.

Others asked questions concerning the gross encroachment of the railway lands and the danger it posed to some traders and squatters.

In a related development, Mr. Yohane Amarh Ashitey led the learners and facilitators to trail the Greenwich Meridian using a compass to find the longitude zero degrees line.

The participants were very happy to have experienced the Centre of The World in Tema. It was organised by AbibiNsroma Foundation in collaboration with the Tema Metropolitan Assembly.

Tema is the only settlement in the world on the Greenwich Meridian that is closest to the null island where the Equator meets the Greenwich Meridian. AbibiNsroma hopes to tap into this huge tourism potential for national development.

