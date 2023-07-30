Parliament this week

By Iddi Yire

Accra, July 30, GNA – The Second Meeting of the Third Session of the Eighth Parliament of Ghana is expected to come to a close on Thursday, August 3, after nine weeks of deliberations.

During the week, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister, is expected to on Monday, July 31, present the Mid-Year Budget Review and Economic Policy Statement of the Government and Supplementary Estimates for the 2023 fiscal year.

The Budget Review presentation is in line with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and the Public Financial Management Act, 2016.

Members of the House would be given the opportunity to make brief comments on the Budget Review Statement on Tuesday, August 1st and Wednesday, August 2nd.

On Tuesday, August 1st, the Grains Development Authority Bill, 2022, is expected to go through the Second Reading, while at the consideration stage will be the Ghana Commission for UNESCO Bill, 2022, and the Interstate Succession Bill, 2022.

Within the week, the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021, is also expected to go through the consideration stage.

The House is expected to approve a number of loan agreements before rising on August 3rd.

Key among them is the EPC/Turnkey contract agreement between the Government of Ghana and Douja Promotion Groupe Addoha for an amount of $56.8 million to finance the implementation of the National Affordable Housing Programme and the Revised Redevelopment Scheme.

Others are the Financing Agreement between the Government of Ghana and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) for the amount of $52.50 million, made of a Blended Loan of $35.17 million and a Highly Concessional Loan of $17.32, to finance Promoting Rural Opportunities, Sustainable Profits and Environmental Resilience (PROSPER) Project.

GNA

