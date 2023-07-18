Oti RCC to commission Integrated Recycling and Compost Plant

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) July 18, GNA – Oti Regional Coordinating Council (ORCC) is set to commission an Integrated Recycling and Composit Plant at Dambai in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region on Wednesday.

The Oti Regional Composit and Recycling Plant is going to play a major role in waste management effort especially in the Oti enclave serving as a hub for waste haulage from Biakoye District, Buem District, Akan District, Nkwanta South Municipal Nkwanta North District, Krachi Nchumuru District, Krachi West Municipal, Guan District and Krachi East Municipal.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency and signed by Mr Henry Yao Amesimeku, Regional Coordinating Director of the Oti Region said, the facility had been successfully completed and would be dully commissioned on Wednesday.

The statement emphasised that, the ultra-modern project had the capacity to receive, sort and recycle all the solid waste from the region and produce organic compost for agronomic purposes in Ghana, and other recoverable materials such as plastics, and metal scraps that would serve as input materials for steel and plastic materials.

It said President Akufo-Addo as part of his vision to establish an Integrated Recycling and Compost Plant across all the sixteen regions in the country to promote Waste management and Sanitation in Ghana, cut sod for the construction of the facility by Zoomlion Company Ltd was done on October 21, 2020.

GNA

