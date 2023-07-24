Office of Special Prosecutor investigates Cecilia Dapaah over corruption

Accra, July 24, GNA – Ms Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the immediate past Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, has been arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) over suspected corruption and corruption-related offences.

It is in connection with “large amounts of money” and other valuable items reportedly stolen from her residence.

A statement issued in Accra by Kissi Agyebeng, the Special Prosecutor, said Ms Dapaah was being questioned by authorised Officers of the OSP.

The former Minister on Saturday July 22, 2023, resigned from her position following public discourse on an alleged theft that took place in her house, where monies and valuables running into millions of dollars and cedis were stolen.

Ms Dapaah in an earlier press statement, said she would soon address issues of ” inconsistencies” over monies allegedly stolen from her home.

She said there were “inconsistencies ” in what was being discussed in the public domain and the original complaint in the theft case in court.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has accepted her resignation.

” l am confident, like you, that, at the end of the day, your integrity, while in the Office, will be fully established. I wish you the very best in all your endeavours,” President Akufo-Addo said

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

