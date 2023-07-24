Emancipation celebration: Diasporans mark infamous crossing of Pra River

By Isaac Arkoh

Assin-Praso (C/R), July 24, GNA – A solemn re-enactment of the infamous crossing of the Pra River during the Trans-Atlantic Chattel trade has been held at Assin-Praso in the Assin North District of the Central Region.

The rite formed part of this year’s Pan-African Historical Theatre Festival (PANAFEST) and Emancipation celebrations being held on the theme: “Re-Claiming the African Family: Confronting the Past to Face the Challenges of the 21st Century”.

The Pra River played a strategic transit role in the transportation of slaves from the northern part of the country through the Ashanti Region to the Cape Coast and Elmina castles.

The Emancipation celebration is held annually to mark the abolition of slavery in the British Colonies in 1834 and its annual observance was introduced in Ghana in 1998.

PANAFEST is a cultural event held in Ghana every two years since 1992 for Africans and people of African descent to promote and enhance unity, Pan-Africanism, and the development of the continent of Africa.

The twin national celebrations started on Wednesday, July 19, with a Northern Pilgrimage to experience the historical slave routes and markets before they were taken to the new world.

That included a durbar of Chiefs at the Pikworo Slave Camp in the Upper East Region, an atonement ceremony at the Salaga Slave Camp in the Northern Region, conversation with elders and a tour of the Bono Slave market in the Bono East Region.

At Assin-Praso, visitors and tourists turned mourners first visited the Assin-Praso Heritage Village which serves as an information centre, catering facilities and a mausoleum displayed with slave chains and artifacts associated with the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade in the early 19th Century.

At the crossing path of the slaves, the participants clad in red and black, were carried in canoes to re-enact the famous crossing of river Pra by slaves captured across northern Ghana and other West Africa West countries enroute to the Cape Coast and Elmina Castles.

Amidst uncontrollable tears of joy and sorrow, the patrons regretted the inhumane treatments meted out to their forefathers in their shackles under the 340-year-old Ghana’s oldest mango tree at the site.

The mourners were also toured many historical relics including armour rooms, mass graveyard, white cemetery, historic bamboo Flora, and slaves sorting centre.

Wreaths were laid on behalf of the government and the people of Ghana, traditional rulers, the global African community, and the youth of Africa while mediation, reflection, and healing prayers were said at the riverside.

The events were arranged by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) together with the Chiefs and the people, together with the visiting Africans from the Diaspora.

It was well patronized by tourism industry practitioners of the various associations and the public.

Key among the associations were; the Tour Operators Union of Ghana, Car Rentals Association of Ghana, Tour Guides Association of Ghana, and Ghana Hoteliers Association.

The rest are the Tourism Society of Ghana, the Ghana Progressive Hotels Association, and the Diaspora Community.

At a short observance, Nana Owurodo Aseku X, Chief of Suampong Suadro (Praso and Jakai), called on the government to develop the Assin Praso Heritage Village into a world-class tourist destination.

He said the facility had been poorly packaged, even though it had vast natural resources and historical monuments that could contribute to tourism development in the country.

Nana Aseku emphasized that a closer collaboration between the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture; the district assemblies, traditional authorities, and the private sector was the way forward to boost visitation, generate revenue and create employment opportunities for the youth in the area.

This historical heritage site will not only increase revenue for the government when efforts are made to preserve it; it would make Ghana a gateway and homeland for Africans in the diaspora and create an employment avenue for our indigenes.

Nana Aseku pleaded with appropriate authorities to put this great facility on the map to attract foreign eyes.

Mr Akwasi Agyemang, the Chief Executive Officer of the GTA said the day reunites the African family and brings cherished memories of illustrious freedom fighters and emancipators whose bravery and exemplary leadership continued to inspire courage and confidence to fight for the total emancipation of Africans.

He pledged to work with all stakeholders to facilitate infrastructure development at the site to boost tourism.

GNA

