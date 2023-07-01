NPP publishes timetable for vetting presidential aspirants

By Christopher Arko

Accra, July 1 GNA – The National Presidential Vetting Committee of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has slated Monday, July 3, 2023, for the beginning of vetting of its presidential aspirants.

This is in a statement issued by Mr Evans Nimako, Secretary to the Vetting Committee of the NPP Presidential primaries.

Ten out of the eleven flagbearer aspirants who picked the nomination forms have filed to contest for the Party’s flagbearer ticket.

Aspirants scheduled to face the vetting committee on Monday, July 3, 2023, are former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert.

Former Energy Minister, Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko, a former General Secretary of the Party, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, and MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, will all on Tuesday, July 4, also face the vetting committee.

On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, an Economist, former Agric Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie and MP for Essikado-Ketan Constituency, Joe Ghartey, will also take their turn.

Former Mampong MP, Francis Addai-Nimako will be vetted on Thursday to conclude the vetting process.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

