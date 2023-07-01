Exporters must adapt to changing dynamics of International trade – GSA 

Accra, July 1, GNA – Mr Fred Asiedu, Head of Logistics, Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA), said exporters must adapt to the changing dynamics of international trade by focusing on policy responses, improved production and shipping practices.

He said exports sped up national development, economic growth, job creation and innovation, and the benefits of exports required sustainable and inclusive policies and strategies.

Mr Asiedu made the remarks during an Exporters Forum organised by GSA in Accra to educate exporters about preferential trade agreements,

market requirements and trade facilitation terms.

The forum also aimed to address some issues in the air cargo sector and open a constructive dialogue to generate actionable recommendations for policymakers, industry stakeholders and exporters.

He said the government had taken measures such as trade agreements, and other export financing arrangements to support and promote exports.

“Despite these efforts, obstacles still remain and these impede the trade potential,” Mr Asiedu added.

He said that as relevant player in the sector, the GSA promoted exporters’ interest within a transport and logistics framework while ensuring effective trade facilitation.

Mr Asiedu said facilitating trade required proper planning, documentation, compliance and logistics, and that it was crucial for exporters to understand the provisions and the impact of trade agreements and stay informed about global trade developments.

He said trade facilitation under Ghana’s trade agreements involved ensuring efficient flow of goods and services across borders.

Mr Asiedu added that, “collaboration between the public and private sectors are necessary to improve trade procedures, infrastructure, policies, capacity building, transparency, harmonisation, standardisation, the use of technology and the entire regulatory environment.”

He said successful usage of trade agreements in other jurisdictions such as the North America Free Trade Agreement and the European Union’s Agreement demonstrated the potential for increased trade volumes and economic growth.

Mr Asiedu said mutually beneficial relationships must be built and trade barriers overcomed to achieve similar results.

He emphasised that the contributions of the exporters were vital to economic growth and national development.

“It is in the light of this that the Ghana Shippers Authority dedicated to supporting exporters through workshops as an avenue to educate and sensitise shippers on the complexities of international trade, enabling them thereby to make informed decisions and improve their supply chains,” Mr Asiedu added.

He commended the collaboration of various stakeholders in the engagements like the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, the Airline Operators, Terminal Handlers, Freight Forwarding Associations and other logistics and transport entities and the various Municipal and District Assemblies.

Mr Stephen Opoku Mickson, Chief Trade Negotiator, Ministry of Trade and Industry, said the Ministry was the lead policy advisor to government on trade, industrial and private sector development with responsibility for the formulation and implementation of policies.

He said the ten-point agenda which was a comprehensive and integrated programme for industrial transformation was made up of the stimulus package for existing local industries, One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative, providing support for the private sector to establish at least one medium to large scale industrial enterprises and others.

Mr Opoku said the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) was a duty-free quota-free trading bloc covering the entire African Continent with a total population of 1.2 billion and a combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of almost USD 3.4 trillion.

He said Ghana’s performance under the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act had been sustained by its broadly diversified exports to the United States in the areas of textiles and apparel, energy-related products, agricultural products, footwear, and minerals and metals.

GNA

