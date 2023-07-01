NPP inaugurates vetting committee for presidential primaries  

By Christopher Arko

Accra, July 1 GNA- The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has inaugurated a nine-member Vetting Committee to vet the Party’s flagbearer aspirants for the presidential primaries.

A statement issued by Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary of the Party, stated that in accordance with Article 10(3)(F)(ii) of the Party’s constitution, the National Steering Committee, acting for and on behalf of the National Council at its emergency meeting held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, and upon further consultation appointed former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, as the Chairman of the Vetting Committee.

The statement said Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong on Friday, June 30, inaugurated the Vetting Committee at the Party’s headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra.

The members of the Committee are Mr Kwasi Amoako Atta, Mr Stephen Abankwa Sekyere, Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah and Mr Lord Oblitey Commey.

The rest are Mr Frank Davies, Madam Rita Talata Asobayire, Mr Hackman Owusu-Agyeman and Madam Adelaide Ahwireng.

Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah, Member of Parliament for Akuapem South has been appointed the spokesperson for the Committee.

Also, Mr Evan Nimako, Director of Research and Elections for the Party, has been appointed Secretary for the Committee.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

