NPP Presidential Race: Vetting Committee clears all aspirants

Accra, July 12, GNA – The Presidential Vetting Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has passed all the 10 aspirants seeking to lead the Party as flagbearer in the 2024 election.

The Committee, which vetted the aspirants between Monday, July 3 to Thursday, July 5, 2023, submitted its report to the National Council on Monday, July 10, pursuant to Article 10(3) of the Party’s Constitution.

A statement signed and issued by Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary, NPP and obtained by the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the Committee, in its report, recommended that all 10 aspirants were eligible to participate in the upcoming Presidential Primaries.

That, the Committee added, was subject to the approval of the National Council.

The 10 aspirants are Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, immediate past Minister of Trade; Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; Mr Kwadwo Poku, an Energy Expert; Mr Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, a former Minister of Energy and Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former General Secretary of the NPP.

The rest are Mr Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, an Economist; Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, immediate past Minister of Food and Agriculture; Mr Joe Ghartey, a former Attorney General and Minister of Railways and Mr Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former MP for Mampong.

The statement added that the National Council of the Party would deliberate on the Vetting Committee’s recommendations on July 20, 2023.

The NPP has set August 26, to hold its Special Electoral College Election to trim down the number of candidates to five, provided the Committee approves more than five of the ten candidates to contest for the position.

The Party has also set November 4, 2023 for its National Congress for the election of a flagbearer for the 2024 election.

GNA

