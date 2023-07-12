Nacee announces forthcoming remix of his hit single

By Stanley Senya

Accra, July 12, GNA – Ghanaian veteran singer and record producer Nana Kweku Osei, popularly known as Nacee has announced his forthcoming remix of his hit single titled “Aseda”, with selected fans.

He made the announcement in a recent video shared on social media in which he acknowledged the extraordinary talent displayed in the videos created by his fans, emphasising that the world needs to hear these hidden gems.

“You’ve shown me love, and I really want to give back. I have decided that I want to put some of you on the Aseda remix with me.”

He said that the selection process had not yet began and urged fans who have not yet submitted their short videos to be picked to do so.

He expressed his profound gratitude to Ghanaians for their love and support.

However, fans are anticipating that the remix will thrill people and make waves across the globe.

GNA

