NPP Presidential Race: Comply with Party’s Constitution or risk disqualification – Aspirants told

By Benjamin A. Commey

Accra, July 24, GNA – The National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has cautioned flagbearer hopefuls of the Party and their supports to strictly comply with laid down Code of Conduct of the Party or risk being disqualified from contesting the primaries.

The warning comes on the back of recent attacks and counterattacks between some presidential aspirants of the Party and their supporters, ahead of the Party’s Special Electoral College elections on August 26 and National Congress on November 4.

The Party, in a statement signed and issued by Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary, on Monday and obtained by the Ghana News Agency, said the National Council took serious view to some “unhealthy” comments and utterances from some aspiring Presidential Candidates and their supporters.

According to the statement, such comments did not auger well for the unity and cohesion of the Party.

It has, therefore, vowed to reinforce compliance with the Party’s Code of Conduct for Presidential and Parliamentary Elections of the Party.

It said any aspiring presidential candidate, or his supporters, and party executives at all levels who acted in contravention of the Code of Conduct, moving forward, shall be dealt with in accordance with the guidelines thereof and the Party Constitution.

According to relevant portions of the guidelines dealing with the expected standards of conduct, all aspiring presidential candidates shall campaign on issues and refrain from levelling unsubstantiated allegations, personal attacks and vilifications against their opponents.

The guidelines also indicates that no aspiring presidential candidate shall undertake any activity that will polarise the Party along tribal, religious, and other factional lines and all aspiring presidential candidates shall impress upon their supporters not to engage in any of the activities stated above.

It added that an aspiring presidential candidate shall sign an undertaking with the Party, committing himself to supporting whoever was eventually elected/selected as the Party’s Presidential Candidate after the election/selection process in the event that he was not elected/selected, while he/she shall also undertake not to contest as an Independent Presidential Candidate or as a Candidate on the ticket of any other political party, and that, the NPP reserved the right to restrain him should he decide otherwise.

The statement said the Party anticipated that those rules and regulations shall be strictly complied with by all stakeholders, particularly the candidates and their supporters in the supreme interest of the Party.

“The Party wishes to reiterate that any Aspiring Presidential Candidate who flouts any of the above guidelines and modalities or conducts himself in a manner that brings the Party’s name into disrepute shall be deemed to be in breach of the Party Constitution and will, accordingly, be sanctioned, including being disqualified from contesting in the Primaries,” it emphasised.

Ten aspirants are expected to contest the Party’s Special Electoral College elections slated for August 26,2023 to trim the number to five ahead of its National Congress on November 4, after they were all cleared by the National Council to contest.

The aspirants are Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Mr. Kwadwo Poku, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Mr Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko and Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

The rest are Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Mr Joe Ghartey and Mr Francis Addai-Nimoh.

GNA

