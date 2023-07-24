NPP stalwart pays electricity bill for GES in Navrongo

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Navrongo (U/E), July 24, GNA – Alhaj Abdallah Otito Achuliwor, a stalwart of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Upper East Region has paid GHȻ14,000.00, part of a total of GHȻ28,000.00 electricity bill owed by the Kassena-Nankana Municipal Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The remaining balance of GHȻ14,000.00 would be paid on instalment basis for a period of three months.

Electricity supply to the Directorate was disconnected by the Volta River Authority (VRA), for non-payment of the accumulated bills and it had been without electricity for more than two months.

Apart from the reconnection fees, Alhaj Achuliwor bought GHȻ1000.00 worth of electricity units onto the Directorate’s prepared card to enable the officers to continue with administrative work.

Alhaj Achuliwor disclosed this to journalists after he submitted his nomination form to contest the Party’s Parliamentary primaries in the Navrongo Central Constituency.

“I do not help my people for votes. If that was the case, I would not have moved in to support the GES, because not all the officers there are NPP members.

“I help my Constituents who belong to different political parties. I keep saying that I do not help people because I want votes,” the Aspirant emphasized.

After the Aspirant submitted his form at the Party’s office, he moved on to present 2,000 exercise books with the picture of the late first NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for the Constituency, Mr John Setuni Achuliwor, to the Directorate to distribute to pupils across the Municipality.

He said the late first NPP MP for the area was his immediate elder brother, “On his 20th Anniversary celebration, I made an announcement that the family and I will donate exercise books with his picture on them, so that the little ones who did not grow up to meet him will see his picture and aspire higher in education.”

He said during the anniversary celebration, which would end on January 25, 2024, the family would periodically present 2,000 copies of the branded exercise books to the GES until the end of the celebration.

“We want as many pupils as possible in the Municipality to have at least, one exercise book with the picture of the first NPP MP of Navrongo Central,” Alhaj Achuliwor said.

Madam Alice Ellen Abeere-Inga, the Kassena-Nankana Municipal Director of the GES, who received the books, corroborated the Aspirant’s support to have the Directorate reconnected to electricity.

“The Directorate was disconnected from electricity for over two months, you came to our aid, and got the light reconnected, and so that brought my officers back to work and we have always been on our toes. Not only that, but you also deemed it fit to give exercise books for the children.

“We thank you very much. May the good Lord continue to bless you and replenish wherever this is coming from. We would ensure that every child receives an exercise book,” she said.

GNA

