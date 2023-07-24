GJA partners Church of Pentecost to host national development discourse

Accra July 24, GNA – The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has partnered the Church of Pentecost to organise a “National Development Conference” aimed at discussing the need for a national moral vision and concerted efforts at national development.

The two-day conference is scheduled to take place at the Pentecost Conference Centre at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region from Wednesday, July 26 to Thursday, July 27.

It will bring together major development partners and stakeholders, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, and the Chief Justice, Madam Getrude Araba Torkonoo.

The GJA in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Mr Kofi Yeboah, said it found the conference worthy and timely, given the heightened public discourse on moral values and national development in recent times and commended the Church of Pentecost for the initiative.

“We are particularly enthused about the fact that The Church of Pentecost has stretched its arms very wide to engage key stakeholders to discuss the pertinent issues at stake, which initiative demonstrates the Church’s posture as a religious institution committed to both the spiritual and physical development of the people,” portions of the statement read.

The GJA has, therefore, called on the media to rally behind the worthy cause of The Church of Pentecost by carrying the discussions at the conference to the public, and to, subsequently, explore the issues further for the good of the country.

“The media, as agents of development, must always give prominence to issues and things that are moral and development-oriented,” the Association said.

GNA

