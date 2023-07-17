Niger sets to welcome participants to ERERA’s Regulatory Forum

Accra, July 17, GNA – The eighth Regional Electricity Regulatory Forum of the ECOWAS Regional Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERERA) will take place from July 19 to 20, 2023 in Niamey, Niger.

The forum is significant as it is Niger’s first hosting of ERERA’s forum, which coincides with the institution’s 15 years of development of the regional electricity market.

The forum is on the theme: “Building Competitive Electricity Markets: Regulatory Imperatives in the Current Global Context.”

A statement issued in Accra said the flagship event will be held under the auspices of the Prime Minister of Niger, Mr. Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou.

It said it would be a platform for discussions among regulators and all stakeholders in the electricity sector in West Africa on current issues concerning energy security and the electricity market in West Africa.

The forum will feature presentations on the journey through the construction of the West African electricity market, considering the evolution of ERERA and the West African Power Pool (WAPP).

It said in this regard, the role and expectations of key stakeholders and actors in the development of the Regional Electricity Market would be considered.

The statement said presentations would also focus on best practices on policies and reforms for opening electricity markets to competition; the role of the regulator in attracting investment in energy infrastructure regulation and financial viability of the electricity market.

This includes challenges faced by regulators in implementing reforms for the viability and attractiveness of power markets.

It said the forum would discuss the mandate, power and independence of the regulator in the context of the ECOWAS Regional Electricity Market.

It said participants would be expected to generate fresh ideas, innovations, and strategies to address the challenges of energy security for West Africa and contribute to capacity building of market players and operators of the electricity industry in ECOWAS Member States.

The eighth forum is also expected to provide an opportunity to reaffirm the commitment of ECOWAS to good governance and strengthen the role of ERERA as an institution for the harmonization of regulations, policies, and practices of the electricity sector.

ERERA forums bring together representatives of the Ministries in charge of Energy and Finance, national regulatory authorities, utility companies, parliamentarians, academics, researchers, consumer groups, civil society organizations, banks, regional and international development partners.

It is to share ideas and discuss issues related to chosen themes for the forums and the development of the ECOWAS Regional Electricity Market.

GNA

