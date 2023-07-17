Court issues bench warrant for the arrest of businessman

By Dorphina Ansah

Accra, July 17, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a businessman accused of stealing a Kia Rhino truck worth GHC50,000.

The court, presided over by Mrs Susana Eduful, issued the bench warrant for the arrest of Mr Stephen Kwaku Amponsah over his failure to attend court.

Prosecution, led by Police Inspector Ebenezer Teye-Okuffo, told the court that Mr Amponsah had gone into hiding and could not be found.

Mr Amponsah was charged with stealing and fraudulent breach of trust.

The case has been adjourned to July 25, 2023, for Mr Amponsah to open his defence.

The prosecution said the complainant was Warrant Officer One (WO1) John Offei a Soldier, who lived at Teshie Camp, whilst the accused person was a businessman.

It said somewhere in February 2022, WO1 Offei gave his Rhino truck to the accused person to work with for a monthly payment of GH₵4,500.00 to the owner and the accused person upon receipt of the vehicle failed to render accounts and went into hiding with the vehicle.

The prosecution said the complainant reported to the Police, leading to the arrest of the accused person, where he initially denied the offences in his caution statement.

Later, the Prosecution said he admitted that he had sold the said vehicle at GHC55,000.00 to one Madam Dora Kuku Assem, who was a witness to this case.

The prosecution said during the investigation that the vehicle was found and retrieved for evidential purposes.

After investigation, the accused person was charged with the offences and was brought before Court.

