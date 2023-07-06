Newmont Ahafo North sets to begin actual mining in 2025

By Dennis Peprah

Afrisipakrom (A/R), July 06, GNA – The actual mining at the Newmont Ahafo North Project of the Newmont Ghana Gold Limited (NGGL) is set to commence by the end of 2024.

Projecting to mine between 270,000 and 325,000 ounces of gold annually, the Ahafo North Project concessional area covers about 10,000 acres of land spread across five major communities in the Tano North Municipality of the region.

Mr Andries Havenga, the Project Director, Newmont Ahafo North disclosed this when he conducted Dr. Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North round the project site at Afrisipakrom on Thursday.

They were accompanied by Messrs. Justice Fonteng and Joseph Danso, Mine Manager and Senior Manager, External Relations respectively of the Newmont Ahafo North Project

Mr Havenga explained major construction works were expected to be completed next year, saying works on the plant site, thermal and other facilities were progressing steadily.

He said the Ahafo North Mine was projected with a lifespan of 13 years.

On Environmental Management, Mr Danso said the Project had set up a department which monitored and managed noise, air, dust and water pollutions, adding the project was also effective preventive measures to improve the vegetative cover so that toxic materials would not silt into nearby streams.

“We are doing our best to control sediment and suppress the dust too”, he said.

On her part, Dr. Prempeh said the Tano North Municipality was endowed with numerous resources, including oil reserves in commercial quantities which could be explored for development.

She appealed to Newmont to endeavour to employ more of the locals in the area, saying “we also have mining engineers and other professionals who can work here”.

Dr. Prempeh, also a Minister of State at the office of the President called on the Mine to also engage and empower more women in the enclave to better their livelihoods.

GNA

