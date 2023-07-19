NCCE Commemorates World Youth Skills Day at Asankragwa

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Asankragwa (W/R), July 19, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Wassa Amenfi West Municipality has organised the maiden World Youth Skills Day at Asankragwa in the Western Region.

The global celebration was on the theme: “Skilling teachers, trainers and youth for a transformative future,” in support of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which focuses on education and the role of NCCE as mentioned in Chapter 19 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.”

Madam Gloria Addisu, the Officer In-Charge of the Project, encouraged participants to be diligent and focused on their training since it would give them economic gains.

On civic education, she cited the Cyber Security Act 1038 and stressed the need for the youth to desist from engaging in unlawful cybercrimes to avoid the offences stated in the Act.

Madam Addisu advised the youth to stop engaging in sexual activities that might result in unwanted pregnancies and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD’s).

Mr Ofosu Appiah, the Municipal Director of the National Youth Authority (NYA), encouraged the youth to learn some skills as the unemployed rates kept soaring and the only way to gain economic freedom was through skill training.

He also called on the trainees to be humble and show respect to their trainers and teachers always.

M. Oliver Sunkwa Yeboah, the Municipal Director of the Centre for National Culture (CNC), further entreated the trainers and teachers to make learning interesting, desist from unnecessary power play and demanding expensive items as compensations from trainees before graduation.

The event attracted one hundred and eighty-six trainers and trainees from fashion and beauty houses, tutors and students from Senior High Schools as well as representatives from the various youth groups in the Municipality.

The World Youth Skills Day was instituted by the United Nations at the 2014 General Assembly to celebrate the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship.

GNA

