MCE hands over site for dam construction

By Mohammed Balu

Bakuala, (UWR), July 19, GNA – Mr Fuseini Yakubu Batong, the Sissala East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has handed over a site for construction of a dam at Bakuala, a farming community near Tumu.

The MCE handed over the safety net project to the contractor at a ceremony to construct dams in Bakula.

Mr Batong charged the community to dedicate themselves to the completion of the project by starting before the rains intensify.

He announced to each community that those who work at the dam site as labourers would be paid GH¢15.00 per day, which the MCE said was the government’s way of supporting the community members by keeping them engaged and empowering them.

“Do not look down upon the amount of money you will receive as a community but look at the general benefits to all,” he advised.

“We are starting this project late due to the processes involved but I will urge all of you to come out to get the work done. Take this dam project seriously,” the MCE advised

Mr Yahaya Uzaidu, a representative of Muzaji company limited, contractors assigned to do the work promised quality work.

Mr Awal Eashau, Focal Person of Safety Net project and Senior Development Officer, said construction would continue throughout the week to ensure early completion.

Kuoro Mahmoud Savei, the Divisional Chief of Kong, said the government did not have it all to support everyone hence the introduction of the self-help projects.

The Kong kuoro tasked the community to participate effectively in the work as that would

complement the farming and bring more income to them and their families.

“Don’t look at the money you will receive but the dam because of what it stands to offer in gardening and providing a source of water for the animals,” he said.

GNA

