MTN Ashantifest 2023: Santasi, Dechemso, Ejisu, and Kwadaso book slots in the semi-finals

By Christian Kobby Quarshie

Accra, July 17, GNA – The 2023 MTN Ashantifest will see Santasi, Dechemso, Ejisu and Kwadaso compete for the cash prize at stake after securing their spots in the semifinals.

The quarterfinal final stage of the competition saw the team play to the excitement of the fans at the Dechemso Otumfuo Park over the course of two days, with the first set of games starting on July 13.

Ejisu defeated Ashtown 1-0 in the opening quarterfinal match, while Dechemso needed penalties to edge out Amakom in another thrilling encounter after playing out a 1-1 at full time.

Kwadaso secured a place in the last four ahead of Suame on Friday, July 14. Emmanuel Duah and Emmanuel Owusu Boakye both contributed to the team’s score.

Santasi completed the set later in the day with Stephan Owusu Banahene netting the only goal of the game to see off competition from Bantama.

The semifinal games of the competition will take place on Friday, July 21, Dechemso and Santasi will be vying for a spot in the final, while Ejisu will also be playing as the home side against Kwadaso.

GNA

