Boakye, Antwi race for golden boot as MTN Ashantifest reaches last four

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, July 17, GNA – Emmanuel Owusu Boakye and Richmond Antwi are in the race to pick the top scorer accolade as the MTN Ashantifest Community football gala reaches the last four stages.

Owusu Boakye and Antwi who play for Kwadaso and Atonsu communities respectively are leading the goal scorers table with six goals each after four matches.

Accumulating the six goals, Owusu Boakye grabbed a hat-trick against Adum, a brace against Atonsu, and a goal against Suame to send his side to the semifinal stage of the competition, however, his closest contender Antwi suffered elimination in the preliminary round.

Owusu Boakye would eye for more goals to increase his goal tally as Kwadaso lock horns with Ejisu at the Dechemso Otumfuo Park, with the other semifinal game between Santasi and Dechemso on Friday, July 21.

The MTN Ashantifest Community football gala is a 16-team competition where the winner takes home Ghc20,000, whiles the second and third teams walk away with Ghc 10,000 and Ghc 5,000 respectively.

The final is scheduled for Sunday, July 30 at the Dechemso Otumfuo Park in Kumasi.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

