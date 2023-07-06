Ledzokuku MP commissions two bridges at Teshie

Nii Martey M. Botchway

Accra, July 5, GNA – Mr Benjamin Narteh Ayiku, the Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, has commissioned two concrete bridges to ease movement in the constituency.

Located at Ada Junction and Sammy Adjei Park, both suburbs of Teshie Tsuibleoo, the two bridges link the Tsuibleoo road to the LEKMA and Tebibianor roads and their environs.

At a ceremony to commission the bridges, Mr Ayiku gave assurances of his commitment to the constituents.

He said, following distress calls made to him by residents of the Abolebu Electoral Area, the Drivers’ Union and Motorists about the deplorable nature of the bridges and roads linked to them, he took it upon himself to construct the bridges.

Mr Ayiku disclosed that the two bridges and their associated costs which were constructed from his personal funds were valued at GHC50,000.

The bridges which have been opened to traffic will help connect the junction to other suburbs of the community.

The gesture, he said, was to alleviate the plight of motorists and commuters who already had to battle with bad roads in the constituency.

Some motorists who described the project as a timely intervention said they were forced to either make use of the previous bridge at Ada Junction, which created challenges for their vehicles or find alternative routes that prolonged their journey.

They expressed appreciation for the gesture and appealed to the MP to table the challenges of the constituency on the floor of Parliament.

