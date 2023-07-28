Keta NPP Secretary, NADMO Director, and two others to contest parliamentary primaries

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR) July 28, GNA – Mr Courage Hope Goldberg-Grimm Lekettey, the Keta Constituency New Patriotic Party (NPP) secretary, and Mr Godknows Blebu, the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) Director for Keta, have picked nomination forms to contest the party’s upcoming constituency parliamentary primaries.

The other aspirants include Mr Selasi Godwin Teyi, and Mr Moses Mishiwo.

Mr Goldberg-Grimm Lekettey, after picking the nomination forms, expressed hope of winning during the primaries and unseating Mr Dzudzorli Gakpe, the incumbent Member of Parliament on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The other aspirants also remained hopeful that the delegates would give them the nod to lead the party in the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

Mr Bernard Suka, Deputy Secretary for Keta NPP in an engagement, said the party opened nomination on Tuesday, July 11, and would close on August 10.

He said five executives each from the 122 polling stations, 22 electoral coordinators, 5 patrons, and 5 council of elders are eligible to vote during the exercise.

“We are expecting others to pick the nomination forms before the closing date, ” he added.

Mr Suka further urged all party members, who are eligible to contest to take part in the exercise at the various orphan constituencies.

Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe won the Keta parliamentary seat in the 2020 general election on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) by defeating Dr Benjamin Dzamesi of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Mr Ametepe Blaise Edem who also contested on the ticket of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP).

The election in the orphan Constituencies would be held in December this year.

GNA

