Let’s rally together towards building a better Ghana – Volta NDC Organiser

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), July 28, GNA – Mr Siki Abibu, Volta Regional Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on constituency organisers and Zongo Caucus Coordinators to collaborate and work hard to building a better country.

He said unity would enable the party to recapture political power from the ruling government and bring about positive change in the Volta region, adding “our party has a rich history, a legacy of standing up for the rights of the people, and advocating for justice, equality, and progress.”

Mr Abibu, speaking during a two-day workshop for constituency organizers, deputy constituency organizers and Zongo caucus coordinators in Hohoe, said the reality was that their stronghold had faced challenges and the ruling party had gained some grip.

He noted that it was time for them to regroup, to re-strategize, and to reignite the fire of hope and determination since the workshop was a significant step towards that goal.

Mr Abibu said his department’s initial action plan was to bring all the operational wings, including organisers, women organisers, youth organisers and Zongo caucus coordinators, together for such a programme, but it was unsuccessful.

He expressed the hope that the regional chairman would fast-track the efforts at seeing them work together for the greater good.

Mr Abibu said as constituency organisers and Zongo caucus coordinators, they were the foot soldiers on the ground, the ones who interacted with the people, understood their needs and served as their representatives.

“You are the face of our party in the communities we aim to capture. Your commitment, hard work, and dedication are certainly the driving force behind our movement,” he said.

He said the workshop would engage the participants in intense discussions, knowledge sharing, and skill development sessions as well as delve into the necessary requirements of effective grassroots organisation, election strategies, community outreach, and building strong networks.

Mr Abibu said the participants would learn from experienced campaigners, renowned political experts, the Party’s communicators and other’s valuable experiences.

He said his expectation was that all what was learnt would be replicated in all constituencies in the region.

