EPA, UNDP support players in the Airconditioning Market

By Francis Ofori

Accra, July 28, GNA – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as part of ending ozone depletion in Ghana has supported the National Airconditioning and Refrigeration Workshop Owners Association (NARWOA) with refrigeration tools and equipment.

The donation in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) formed part of Ghana’s Hydrochlorofluorocarbons Phasout Management Plan (HPMP).

It aims to gradually eliminate the production and consumption of ozone-depleting substances to protect the ozone layer.

Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu, Executive Director of EPA, speaking at an event to present the items said it would strengthen the capacity of the organisation and enhance its effectiveness in mobilizing its members.

“It is for this reason that we have gathered with NARWOA executives, our project collaborators UNDP and key stakeholders to handover 40 sets of refrigeration tools and equipment, with each set containing 10 items to support their work,” he said.

He said the Agency would continue to deepen its ties in working together with other entities to address ozone layer depletion and climate change because of bad practices in the sector.

Dr. Kokofu said EPA, in partnership with other organisations, was facilitating the introduction of R290, a hydrocarbon refrigerant that had a low global warming potential, to create climate and ozone-friendly Air Conditioning technology.

Ghana predominantly had split air conditioning units using R410A and HCFC-22 refrigerants, which contribute significantly to the impacts of climate and ozone.

He said the units might pose challenges to the country due to the emission on the environment, which the government was working towards to end.

“The project has therefore procured 71 pieces of R290 based AC units to replace the HCFC-22 Based AC Units at the Institute of Environmental Studies of the Environmental Protection Agency at Amasaman,” he said.

He urged the membership of NARWOA to use the equipment well to help transform Ghana’s Air Conditioning market.

Dr. Stephen Kansuk, Head of Environment and Climate at UNDP Ghana expressed delight in having to partner the Agency to fight climate change for over two decades.

“Immediately the ozone layer is destroyed, of course we have lost the protection so this is an important subject to help fight climate change,” he said.

He said UNDP and EPA had seen massive development in the campaign to fight ozone layer depletion substances and indicated that efforts were underway to transform the sector.

Dr Kansuk said there was a need to create awareness across all levels of the education cycle and monitor its growth.

He said UNPD was committed to championing the campaign of creating a safe environment for Ghanaians.

Mr. Solomon Quaye, President of NARWOA commended the Agency and the UNDP for coming to their aid with the presentation of these tools and equipment.

The items were made up of Air conditioning, Piercing plier, Leak detector, Digital Vacuum pump, Tube expander and many others.

GNA

