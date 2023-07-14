Institute of Directors-Ghana, Equip Ghana partner to raise transformational leaders

By Edward Acquah

Accra, July 14, GNA – The Institute of Directors Ghana (IoD-Gh) and the Equip Ghana, a global leadership movement, have agreed to work together to raise and promote transformational leaders with core values and principles to build societies and make global impacts.

The agreement was reached when a delegation from the Equip Ghana paid a courtesy call on the leadership of the IoD-Gh at its office in Accra on Thursday.

At the meeting, the two institutions explored areas of collaboration to support the Equip Beyond Success Leadership Programme, which seeks to mobilise leaders for global transformation.

Mr Eric Saah Nyuma, the African Regional Director of Equip Leadership, told the Ghana News Agency after the meeting that the Programme sought to impart values that would help build positive attitudes of leaders for national good.

He said he was confident that the partnership with the IoD would add value to the Organisation and help raise leaders in Ghana whose works would help transform others and build a prosperous society.

“Our leader, John Maxwell believes that one is too small a number to make the difference. So, we find it a privilege to partner with the IoD-Ghana knowing the vibrancy of such Organisation,” Mr Nyuma said.

Reverend (Mrs) Angela Carmen Appiah, President and Board Chair, IoD-Ghana, said the Institute was excited about the partnership, adding that the two Organisations shared a lot of things in common in leadership development.

She said one of the challenges affecting leadership on the continent was the lack of ownership of processes and not doing things responsibly and accountably.

“We have expectations, but we do not want to take part of leadership. We need to get involved because when the environment is better, we all enjoy,” she said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

