Ato Forson Trial: Dr Forson, one other petition Chief Justice for the removal of trial judge

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, July 14, GNA – Dr Ato Forson, the Minority Leader in Parliament and Richard Dzakpa, a Businessman in the Ambulance trial, have petitioned the Chief Justice to remove Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, a Justice of the Court of Appeal, from the case.

Mr Dzakpa, filed the petition against the trial judge over what he described as ‘bias.’

Meanwhile, Lawyers for Dr Forson, a former Deputy Minister of Finance also filed two motions; one, the presiding judge should recuse herself and the other, the Court should release his travel passport to him.

The three, Dr Forson, Dr Sylvester Anemana and Mr Dzakpa, are being prosecuted over the purchase of some ambulances.

Dr Forson was granted a self-recognisance bail of GH¢3 million for allegedly wilfully causing financial loss of 2,370,000 euros to the State.

He is also facing an additional charge of “Intentionally misapplying public property contrary to section 1 (2) of the Public Property Protection Act, 1977 (SMCD 140).”

Dr Anemana, a Former Chief Director at the Ministry of Health, was also granted a bail of one million Ghana Cedis with three sureties, one of whom shall be a public servant not below the rank of a director.

While Mr Dzakpa, was also granted bail of five million Ghana Cedis with three sureties, one of whom must be justified with documents of landed property.

The Court said no fresh action would be taken in the trial until the Chief Justice acted on the petition filed by the accused persons.

It has therefore adjourned to the matter to July 27, 2023, a date already agreed on for Mr Alex Mould, the Second Defence Witness for Dr Forson, to continue his further cross-examination by the Prosecution.

GNA

