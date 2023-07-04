Increase basic education budgetary allocation -ActionAid

By Regina Benneh

Abesim-Sunyani, July 04, GNA – ActionAid Ghana (AAG), an international non-governmental organisation (NGO) has appealed to the government to increase the budgetary allocation for basic education, particularly at the kindergarten level to guarantee access for children in deprived communities.

Nana Kwame Afram Denkyira, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions Programme Manager of the AAG made the appeal at a stakeholders’ forum on education at Abesim near Sunyani, saying “there is the need to prioritise kindergarten education in the country’s development planning and implementation”.

Organized and funded by the AAG under the theme “Girl-friendly KG Infrastructure: Key to Promoting Access to Quality and Gender-Responsive Public Education in Ghana”, the one-day forum aimed at taking stock of the delivery of inclusive education in the regions to make real impact in the lives of the people.

It was attended by representatives of the Ghana Education Service and Regional Coordinating Councils, NGOs, community-based and civil society organisations and students from the three regions.

Nana Denkyira said lack of physical infrastructure, logistics and equipment, inadequate financial resources and trained teachers continued to be a hindrance to the success of children education at the kindergarten (KG) level in the country.

He said education was the fundamental right of every child regardless of their social or economic background because it was the foundation upon which prosperous societies were built.

The 1992 Fourth Republican Constitution stipulated that all persons shall have the right to equal education opportunities and facilities with a view to achieving the full realisation of that right, Nana Denkyira said.

He said education at the formative years of a child’s life advanced economic and social development and consequently helped to reduce poverty in society.

He said the provision of school infrastructure could be achieved if Ghana improves on its domestic revenue mobilisation because it was estimated that the country loses about three to four billion US dollars annually to tax exemptions.

Nana Denkyira said the situation results in a significant revenue loss for the government and thus limiting its ability to invest adequately in the education sector.

He said the country should realise the importance of quality basic education, including KG and take the necessary steps to increase the number and quality of infrastructure for basic education across the country.

Mr. Gabriel Antwi, the Bono Regional Director of Education said the government had made effort to increase infrastructure, but it was still not enough and implored the private sector to assist in providing the necessary infrastructure since teaching and learning in an over-crowded environment was not conducive and could have a negative impact on Childrens’ education

Mr. Antwi said children needed to learn in a very friendly environment with playing grounds and playing materials to develop psychologically and physically.

