Ignore threats, choose right- Alan urges NPP delegates

Accra, July 6 GNA – Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirant has urged delegates to ignore threats and misinformation campaigns ahead of the party’s presidential primaries.

They should vote for a candidate who had the vision to transform the Ghanaian economy and move it away from the current International Monetary Fund bailout.

Mr Kyerematen made the call on his campaign tour of the Greater Accra region where he met party delegates and constituencies in cluster meetings.

As part of the cluster engagements party delegates from Madina, Adentan and Shai Osudoku constituencies converged at the University for Professional Studies, Accra where they were addressed by Mr Kyerematen.

The former Trade Minister insisted that he remained the only hope for the NPP to break the eight-year political cycle in the country.

He thus called on the delegates to select a flagbearer who could easily become the next president of the country.

Mr Kyerematen urged the delegates to “listen” to the party’s grassroots who are over six million, and vote for their candidate to lead the party into the next general election.

“As I said, delegates must not only look at their personal benefit but the wider interest of members who put them there,” he said.

Mr Kyerematen also called on the delegates to vote for a candidate who had the welfare of the members at heart.

He pledged to enhance the welfare and opportunities for constituency executives when given the nod to lead the party to victory in the national election.

Mr Kyerematen stated that he was the only NPP political figure who would be able to dilute the votes of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta region because of his appeal to the people in that part of the country.

Mr John Peter Amewu, Minister for Railway Development who was on the campaign trail, told the delegates that electing Mr Kyerematen as the flagbearer of the party would make it far easier for the NPP “to break the eight.”

He said of all the candidates vying to lead the NPP, Mr Kyerematen was the least attacked by opponents because he had a clean record whilst in office.

“We are presenting to you a candidate that would make our work very easy… I am from the Volta Region, and I am saying the love for Alan in the region is huge and he is the one that can break the dominance of the NDC in the region” he added.

Mr Sylvester Tetteh, Member of Parliament (MP) for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfrom touted the achievements of Mr Kyerematen, particularly his spearheading of the Presidential Special Initiative (PSI) under former President Kufuor and President Akufo-Addo’s industrialization agenda.

He also maintained that Mr Kyerematen was the best candidate to win the 2024 election for the NPP and urged the delegates to give him the nod at the party’s National Delegates Conference in November.

The NPP is expected to hold a special conference of 900 delegates to trim down the number of its presidential aspirants from nine to five, ahead of its National Congress on November 4, 2023, where over 200,000 delegates would choose the party’s flagbearer to lead the party to the 2024 general elections.

