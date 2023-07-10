Huawei Cloud launches Pangu Models 3.0 and Ascend AI Cloud Services

By Stanley Senya

Accra, July 10, GNA – Huawei at its Annual Developers Conference held in Dongguan, China has launched the Huawei Cloud Pangu Models 3.0 and Ascend AI cloud services.

Guided by its three stated purposes of reshaping industries, honing technologies, and sharing success, the Pangu Models 3.0 will focus on building up core competitiveness and helping customers, partners, and developers operationalize AI and drive real value creation across industries.

Developers from all over the world have been invited to attend this event, either in person or online, to discuss the booming AI industry, the new opportunities it has created, its latest applications, and their experiences working with AI.

Mr Zhang Ping’an, Huawei’s Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Cloud, in a statement issued in Accra, said with Ascend AI cloud services, a single compute cluster can provide 2,000 petaFLOPS of compute capacity, and a 1,000-card cluster can train a multi-billion parameter model for an uninterrupted 30 days.

The annual Developer Conference had branch sites in more than 30 cities across China and over 10 countries globally.

He said more reliable AI computing power had helped make large models more accessible than ever to industry customers.

He said, “Huawei Cloud Pangu models will empower everyone from every industry with an intelligent assistant, making them more productive and efficient. We will uphold our mission of “AI for Industries” and use Pangu models to reshape all industries with AI. Every developer will have the power to change the world.”

He said the reshaping industries with Huawei Cloud Pangu Models 3.0 Huawei Cloud Pangu models were designed to focus on the practical needs of specific industry scenarios.

The newly launched Pangu Models 3.0 use a “5+N+X” three-layer architecture and the L0 layer consists of five foundation models.

These are: NLP, CV, multimodal, prediction, and scientific computing and would provide general skills to power an endless possibility of industry-specific applications.

He said the Pangu Models 3.0 were available in different sizes, which include 10 billion parameters, 38 billion parameters, 71 billion parameters, and 100 billion parameters, meeting diverse customer needs and different standards on latency and response times.

“Brand-new capability sets are also provided, such as knowledge-based Q&A, copywriting, and code generation for the Pangu NLP model; and image generation and understanding for the Pangu multimodal model,” he added.

He said all these capability sets would be made available to customers and partners and be consistent regardless of the model size.

Mr Zhang said: “Pangu models were born to serve industry-specific needs, and we are here to help customers from every industry to develop and use large models to solve their problems in ways never seen before.”

The CEO said Pangu models were being used in a wide range of industries, such as finance, manufacturing, drug R&D, coal mining, and railway.

In terms of government services, the Shenzhen Futian district government worked with Huawei Cloud to develop the intelligent government service assistant Xiaofu, which is powered by the Pangu Government Model.

This intelligent assistant can accurately understand users’ intentions and map it to a pre-defined service item so that the service they are requesting can get done quickly.

The Pangu Government Model has trained over 200,000 government data records, covering government policy documents, government encyclopedia knowledge bases, government hotline data, and other common knowledge, so it has extensive knowledge on government policies, regulations, and government service processes.

He said Xiaofu, the intelligent government service assistant, has demonstrated high accuracy and professionalism since its launch.

In addition, Huawei Cloud combines Code Arts with Pangu to build Code Arts Snap, an intelligent programming assistant for developers.

Trained with 76 billion lines of quality code and 13 million technical documents, Code Arts Snap makes generation, Q&A, and collaboration smarter.

It generates code through one dialog, automatically comments out and generates test cases in one click and deploys services/apps with one instruction. Content production and innovation are another two major themes in AI.

GNA

