Don’t be influenced by current difficulties to join terrorists — Youth Advised

Funsi, (U/W), July 10, GNA – Youth groups in the Wa East District of the Upper West Region have been advised not to allow the current economic hardships in the country to influence them to join terrorism groups operating in neighbouring countries.

The Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Sulemana Abukar, the Wa East District Police Commander, who gave the advice during a day’s sensitization forum at Funsi, noted that the youth should rather learn lessons from the devastative impact of terrorism activities on affected countries.

He was speaking on the topic: “Preventing Violent Extremism in Ghana with Focus on Community Surveillance, Awareness Creation at Worship Centres and Possible Signs of Radicalization, Neighbourhood Watch/Community Patrol and what to do during attacks”.

The forum, which was organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) with support from the European Union (EU) aimed at ensuring that, the youth understood the negative consequences of joining violent extremists’ groups and appreciate the legal framework that bars the activities of violent extremists and terrorist groups.

ASP Abukari acknowledged that the activities of violent groups were a reality and a major concern to nations and the world over.

Citing cases involving extremists in Burkina Faso, where innocent ones, especially women and children are killed or displaced, the District Police Commander, therefore appealed to the youth to be extra vigilant and endeavour to give out information on suspicious characters to the Police for investigation.

The Rev. Fr. Bondinuba Godfrey, the Catholic Priest of the St. John’s Parish in Funsi, who spoke on the topic: “Peace Building Mechanism and National Cohesion”, noted that peace building required collaborative efforts and that there was the need to engage in constant dialogue other than resorting to the use of guns as a means of addressing disagreement.

He urged participants to embrace peace through understanding and reasoning together as people of God’s creation with a common agenda.

In a communiqué, the group resolved to support the Police to combat violence by volunteering information and other negative behaviours in the communities; resort to dialogue in addressing misunderstanding; report violent related issues to the Police for the needed action; and live in peace and harmony with each other; as well as sensitize the youth not to engage in violent activities.

Participants numbering over 50 were persons with disabilities, dress makers, hairdressers, St. John’s Parish and Pentecost Church youth wings, Orthodox and Ahlusunnah Muslim youth wings, Sub-Sissala Tertiary Youth Students Association, Nyudigiwii women group, young farmers and input dealers, among others.

Mr Luke Wiedong, the Wa East District Director of NCCE, expressed gratitude to the European Union for funding the project on preventing and containing violent extremism.

