Ho Central NDC holds training workshop for ward executives  

By Nelson Ayivor

Ho, July 16, GNA – The Ho Central Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has organised a capacity-building workshop for the party’s ward executives.

The aim was to equip them with the requisite skills and knowledge in election monitoring, observation, campaigning and related activities ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Mr Edem Kofi Kpotosu, Parliamentary candidate-elect of the Ho Central Constituency, who introduced the initiative, said the May 13 parliamentary primaries were over and it was incumbent on all members of the party to unite and work together for the party’s victory in 2024.

He said winning the 2024 elections was crucial to the NDC as “Ghanaians are looking forward to the party to restore hope and dignity to the suffering masses and we cannot afford to disappoint them.”

Mr Mawutor Agbavitor, Volta Regional Chairman of the NDC, said the party was built on the grassroots and that the wards and branches were the most important units of the party, hence the need to equip them with the requisite training and tools to monitor the upcoming elections.

He called on all the ward executives to be committed and dedicated to the party as the NDC thrived on commitment and sacrifice since its formative days during the revolution.

He enjoined the participants to put the knowledge gained through the training into practice towards the party’s victory in 2024.

He advised all party faithful to register when the Electoral Commission opened registration to increase the party’s grassroots base and the numbers needed to win a resounding victory.

Also, present at the training workshop was former Member of Parliament for the constituency, Captain George Nfodjo (Rtd), Mr James Gunu, Volta Regional Secretary of the party, Mr Edem Agbana, the Parliamentary candidate-elect for Ketu North as well as other regional and constituency executives of the party.

