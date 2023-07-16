Bui Power constructs 20-seater toilet facility for Tsiaveme community  

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, July 16, GNA – The Bui Power Authority has commissioned a 20-seater toilet facility for Tsiaveme, a community in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region.

The GHC 650,000 project is a corporate social responsibility of the generator and would support sanitation access in the farming community.

The gender-partitioned facility comes with a fully mechanised borehole and has hand washing stations, urinary bowls for the male section, and also toilet rooms made for persons with disabilities.

Mr Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, told the community during the handing-over ceremony that the support added to the efforts at attaining the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Bui Power believes that access to a basic toilet facility is very important,” he said while noting the project’s essence in ending open defecation, and asked to extend the attached borehole to their homes.

The CEO said the project’s completion marked a symbol of progress and a catalyst for development and should be maintained to the best standards to extend its life span.

The project is one of several interventions in communities across the nation.

Community members, who were joined by residents from surrounding areas, were in an ecstatic mood throughout the event and would troop into the washrooms to revel in the luxury.

Mr. Anthony Avorgbedor, Municipal Chief Executive for the area, said the facility was one of a kind, and which should be maintained to encourage the Authority to do more for the Municipality.

He said the community, which was among those with the highest rates of open defecation, was sure to see significant transformation, and thanked the CEO for honouring the Municipality.

Chief Linguist Nordzro, who spoke on behalf of the community’s traditional leaders, pledged a good maintenance culture for its sustainability for many generations.

He cautioned users against the abuse of the facilities and said traditional laws would be effected to ensure they served their purpose in sanitation improvement for the area.

Mr Samuel Agbesi Amable, the Assembly member of the community, told the media that poor sanitation resulting from the lack of conducive toilet facilities caused an upsurge in open defecation and related health and economic implications.

He said the provision of the mechanised borehole brought great relief.

The Assembly Member appealed for more boreholes for the community, thanking the company and its CEO for their benevolence.

Mr Cephas Horsu, Municipal Environmental Health Officer, supported calls for refuse services for the community to advance sanitation outcomes.

GNA

