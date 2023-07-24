Heavy Security at Asawase Police station to fend off attacks

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Asawase (ASH), July 24, GNA – There was a heavy security presence on Monday morning at the Asawase Police station to avert further attacks by angry youth in the area on the institution.

The youth on last Sunday evening attacked and destroyed many items at the Police station following the death of one of their members allegedly in the hands of the police.

The deceased, Salawudeen Shilla, 34, was alleged to have been subjected to beatings by the Police at Goroo, a suburb of Asawase, after he was arrested in a Police swoop in the area on Sunday.

The angry youth numbering about twenty, upon hearing of the death of their colleague, stormed the Police station and started vandalising properties running into thousands of cedis.

They destroyed an ECG power meter at the station resulting in a power outage, pelted the officers with stones and bolted motor bicycles.

According to information gathered by the Ghana News Agency, the Asawase District Police command embarked on a swoop exercise on Sunday to arrest criminals at their various hideouts in the municipality.

The source said upon reaching the Goroo area, the police suspected the deceased and arrested him together with one Muntari Umar, 30.

While in a handcuff with Umar, Shilla suddenly fell unconscious and fell on the ground.

When the GNA contacted Muntari Umar for his side of the story, he said the police did not beat them or harass them.

“The Police only handcuffed us” he told the GNA

He further indicated that, Shilla who was gripped with fear suddenly fell unconsciously, only to be pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

A relative of the deceased Aisha Abdullah, told GNA that, she only came to find the deceased lying down motionless and whilst being conveyed to the Manhyia hospital, they realized he was dead

She said, the family was expected to bury him at 1400 hours on Monday at the Tafo cemetery per Islamic rites.

Meanwhile, a Police source has told the GNA that investigations were going on to arrest those who attacked the station.

