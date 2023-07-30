Hearts appoint new technical team ahead of 2023/24 season  

By Francis Ofori

Accra, July 30, GNA- The Management of Hearts of Oak has named a new technical team to steer the affairs of the club ahead of the upcoming season.

The appointment follows the recent dismissal of Coach David Ocloo, who was laid off from his duties due to poor performance.

A statement released by the club said the newly appointed technical team would not only seek to transform the senior side but also be in charge of the club’s junior and female sides.

Dutch gaffer, Rene Hiddink would take charge as Technical Director whiles Jerry Adjei Asare would also head the Goalkeeping department.

Sebastian Barnes has been handed the head of Scouting role whereas Carlos Klu would also manage the welfare of the club.

Mercy Tagoe, former Black Queens Coach would now take over as Head Coach of Hearts of Oak’s female side, hoping to chalk successes with the rainbow ladies.

It said management is hopeful these changes would affect the club positively going into the new season.

“The Board and management would like to take this opportunity to appeal to all followers of the club to offer their unflinching support to them and the team so together we will work for the collective interest of the team as we prepare for the new football season,” it said.

Management also announced that the team would begin pre-season on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

